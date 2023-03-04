The famous TV host revealed the problems that Gianmarco Mendoza had to face because he was his son.

In an interview with Veronica Linares, the show host Magaly Medina he referred to his relationship with his son Gianmarco Mendoza, who is living far from Peru. Her only son, the fruit of her marriage to Mark Mendoza between 1983 and 1985, he is a journalist and is now 38 years old.

The television host revealed that one of the things that Gianmarco did not like, when he was a teenager, was to introduce her to her friends for her well-known role as host of an entertainment program. “He told me: ‘When you arrive, you enter through the kitchen. Do not go out to say hello, I ask you, mom’. But I would go in and say hello. Everyone was cool and then I would leave. If it were up to me, I I sat down to have a drink, but he was dying of shame. I have been a very great person,” he said.

In addition, he assured that his son made the best decision not to live in Peru, because elsewhere he is not recognized as Magaly’s son. “I love that he is far away because I know that he is anonymous there, he is not the son of Magaly Medina, no one is going to say, ‘Don’t upload this.’ He’s happy and I’m happy about it,” she said.

Despite the fact that these events happened a long time ago, he threw a dart at those who ranted about his way of doing television. “He told me: ‘You don’t know, today my teacher ranted about you in class’. I mean, for him it was something normal. I hurt because of his idiot teachers, some poor idiots who teach in universities and that they have never done anything. What do they know about rating, they only teach theory, “he added.

She also explained why she is so calm about having her son away: “Children are not your children, they are children of life and they have to find their own way. I have never been a mother hen. At some point maybe, but I grew up. I believe that the children have to leave. I advise all young people to leave.”

Finally, he filled his offspring with praise. “He knows that I am proud of the boy I have raised. He is an intelligent man, highly educated, knows music, is a walking library, is ironic, very fast. If he sits at a table, everyone is impressed with his language skills “, he assured.