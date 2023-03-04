Yesterday, March 3, 2023, Super Bomberman R has turned six and for the occasion the official Twitter profile shared a small tweet, which however included a little teaser for the sagawhich suggests that there are more announcements to come.

As you can read below, the Bomberman official profile wrote, “Boom! Super Bomberman R turns 6 today! A huge thank you to the fans for all your support. There’s so much more planned for Bomberman, so stay tuned for the latest news.”

To accompany the tweet there is an image dedicated to Super Bomberman R and on its sixth anniversary. Unfortunately this doesn’t tell us anything about what we can expect for the future of the saga.

Speaking of what’s to come, we know it’s on the way Super Bomberman R2 which will expand the story mode and add new battle modes. However, considering the way the tweet was written, we think that Konami does not refer to this game (it would have been much more explicit).

For now, however, it is only speculation. There is nothing left to do but wait for official news from Konami. In the meantime, we leave you with the trailer for Super Bomberman R 2.