Magaly Medina is willing to interview Melissa Paredes. The driver revealed that she wants the actress to step on her recording studio despite the harsh criticism that she has launched against her from her shelter with the dancer Anthony Aranda. Let us remember that the figure of ATV affirmed that the former reality girl was unfaithful to her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba.

What did Magaly Medina say about Melissa Paredes?

Magaly Medina assured that her production team contacted Melissa Paredes to propose an interview on the set of “Magaly TV, la firma”; however, the model refused.

“Which protected person would I like to interview? To Melissa Paredes, to John Kelvin, I want to interview them all, they are the ones who do not want to come, “she said in an interview for the Infobae portal.

Then, he reaffirmed that an invitation had been sent to him. “If Melissa Paredes has been invited, always. So, they are the ones who do not want to come, ”she maintained.

He mentioned that he maintains his position that there was infidelity on the part of Rodrigo Cuba’s ex-partner. “There is one thing that she has to understand, what we saw (the ampay) is what she sends to our eyes, she continues to deny that she was unfaithful and she does not recognize it,” she added.

Magaly Medina criticized Melissa Parades. Photo: Composition LR/Magaly Medina/Instagram

Will Melissa Paredes return as host of “America Today”?

The model Brunella Horna revealed that the Producer of “America Today” has already spoken with Melissa Paredes. Together with her partner, Janet Barboza, they hinted that the former reality girl would be the new pull of the magazine.

“Have you talked 45 minutes with Melissa? When? Dad Armando,” said Brunella Horna. “Maybe they have already talked about the contract,” added the popular ‘Rulitos’.