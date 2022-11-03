Brazil’s ousted president seems to be giving in: Jair Bolsonaro called on his supporters to “respect the rights of other people.” Previously, supporters who did not want to accept his defeat had called for a military coup.

The ousted but still incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has urged his supporters to end their roadblocks. Image: AP

NAfter days of blockades, Brazil’s ousted President Jair Bolsonaro has called on his supporters to lift the numerous roadblocks in large parts of the country. “The closure of highways across Brazil is affecting people’s freedom of movement,” Bolsonaro said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday night. “You have to respect the rights of other people who are on the road – not to mention the damage to our economy.”

The highway police had registered 150 roadblocks in various regions of the South American country on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the Brazilian news portal “G1”. According to their own statements, the police have already cleared 688 blockades. Bolsonaro’s supporters do not want to accept the election victory of his challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “Other demonstrations in squares and public places are part of the democratic game,” Bolsonaro said.

Numerous Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated on Wednesday in front of barracks in various regions of Brazil against the victory of left-wing ex-President Lula in the runoff election against Bolsonaro on Sunday. In at least 18 states and in important cities such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília, they called for military intervention, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported.