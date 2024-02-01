Former president says that PSD president articulated against him in Congress to maintain ministries

The former president Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024) that the president of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Gilberto Kassabrepresents the character of the “old Brazilian politician”. Kassab is also Secretary of Institutional Relations for the State of São Paulo in the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), your ally.

Bolsonaro stated that the party president asked the party's congressmen to vote in favor of his indictment in the final report of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8, 2023.

The objective, according to him, would be to maintain control of 3 ministries in the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Currently, the PSD has among its ministers in the Lula government the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira; Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, André de Paula; and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro.

Bolsonaro also held the PSD chief responsible for the death of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, one of those arrested on January 8th. He had a sudden illness on November 20, 2023 and died in the Papuda penitentiary, in Brasília.

“Kassab well represents the character of the old Brazilian politician. These people arrested and the one who died, Clezão, Mr. Kassab is responsible for this”, he said in an interview with the program West Without Filterfrom the West Magazine.