Michelle Soifer was invited to “América hoy” this Tuesday, May 23, to speak about what happened at the Reggaeton Lima Festival, held last Saturday, May 20. Let’s remember that the singer was booed by the public after her presentation at that concert in which various international urban musicians would participate. In this regard, the Peruvian artist pointed out that she never heard the goofs of those attending the event. Given these statements, Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of her program to criticize the singer. “Even if you have two earplugs, you have to hear 40,000 people asking you to leave”said the popular ‘Urraca’ at the beginning.

After that, the show host also reminded Michelle Soifer the time he attacked reporter Otto Díaz, who worked for his program. “Violence, rudeness, arrogance, will always take its toll on you. And that happened to you over the weekend, they screwed you up in the worst way. You are very screwed up, because someone once had to give you your own medicine”added the tv presenter.

