Leader in the House declares he is not worried about approving reform in the 1st semester

The leader of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies, Deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), said on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) that the government will not “get stressed” to approve the tax reform in the 1st semester. According to the congressman, it is not possible to approve the text that will be presented in June in a few days. “There is no way. Why will it be presented? [a proposta da reforma] in June […]. Let’s not stress about it.”said Guimaraes.