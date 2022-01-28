This is Habacilar was released last Monday through the signal of America TV amid great anticipation from fans. However, the new format of this remembered program has disappointed its followers who were excited about the presence of Roger del Águila, Tracy Freundt and Thalía Estabridis, but who did not count on the members of Esto es Guerra and Johanna San Miguel to be included. .

This caused the thousands of users on social networks to strongly reject the new television space, considering it to be a renewed version of EEG. These criticisms reached Magaly Medina, who received a request from her fans to give her opinion on the matter.

Magaly Medina promises to talk about This is Habacilar

The famous host usually responds to all the queries of her thousands of followers in Instagram. When asked to give her appreciation for Esto es Habacilar, the “magpie” promised to do so when she returns to television, which will take place on Monday, January 31.

“I’m still on vacation. On Monday the 31st I promise a lot of raje”, indicated the presenter next to an image of when she was on the European continent.

Magaly Reveals that she traveled to Barranquilla to encourage the national team

A few days after returning to television, Magaly Medina does not stop touring the world and this time she shared with her followers that she is in Barranquilla to encourage the team this Friday when they face Colombia. The driver pointed out that she agreed to travel only because her husband asked her to.

“I have to tell (this). My husband gave me a nice vacation ride, but in return he has asked me to accompany him here to Barranquilla to watch the Peru vs. Colombia,” he indicated.