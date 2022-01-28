Argentina preferred to rest Messi after his previous infection with the Corona virus, and Di Maria gave the guest team the lead with a shot from outside the penalty area in the 10th minute.

Ten minutes later, Ben Brierton equalized for Chile with a header over goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina took advantage of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s injury to win the match 11 minutes before the break.

Bravo was preparing to replace him when Rodrigo de Paul hit a powerful ball from 30 meters, which was kept away by the goalkeeper, to be followed by Martinez in the net.

Brazil and Argentina qualified, while Ecuador also came close, with 24 points, in third place.

The top four qualifiers qualify directly for the finals in Qatar, while the fifth-ranked team will compete in the global qualifiers against a team from Asia.