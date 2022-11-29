She was not silent. Magaly Medina, like many Peruvians, was outraged because the so-called ‘World Cup channel’ has not broadcast all the matches. This also generated many complaints from users against her Latina, since she preferred to put animated movies instead of the most important matches of the tournament last weekend.

This was not all. For ‘Urraca’, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the arrival of ‘Checho’ Ibarra in Qatar, as he stated that he cannot believe that the channel has “thrown away” money to send the former soccer player and TV panelist to that country.

What did Magaly Medina say about Checho Ibarra’s arrival in Qatar?

True to her style, Magaly Medina referred to the Latina report in which she showed the emotional arrival of the former player in Qatar.

“They celebrated that theCzech‘ He reached his first World Cup. How did he get there? Because the channel gave him a ticket, not because he was an extraordinary player and that with his team he reached a world cup. He never made it to any World Cup, ”he said at the beginning.

“Because the guy came to the World Cup, they make him a whole report with whining included. I say who cares. Of course, if you work on a channel and there is money on that channel, and they want to throw it away, they buy your ticket and send it away”, added.

‘Checho’ Ibarra cried with emotion upon arriving in Qatar

He fulfilled his dream. ‘Checho’ Ibarra arrived in Qatar as part of the Latina transmission team and was moved to tears when he said that it was his first World Cup.

“Thank you, the truth, when you are a footballer you dream of being in a national team. That’s what you work for, to play a World Cup. I could never go to a national team, I never went to a World Cup, not even to see it. Now that they give me the opportunity, the truth is a dream, ”he said excitedly Sergio Ibarra.