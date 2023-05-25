It does not change! Magaly MedinaTrue to his style, he referred to the latest statements by Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza when confirming their relationship. Faced with this new romance that was born in the Peruvian show business, “Urraca” did not hesitate to criticize and hinted that she does not see a future in this couple. The presenter warned the sauce boat that she is not doing well in her artistic career or in her love, because in the past she has been involved in some scandals due to her failed relationships. Medina believes that this time she would not be the exception.

“That is the new boyfriend who has made the ‘Yaha’ official. Neither in the career nor in love does he do it well. In neither of the two does he do well,” said the host of “Magaly TV, the firm.”

