Recently, Magaly Medina He created various comments by revealing during an interview with Verónica Linares that he will not leave a single sun for his only son, Gianmarco Mendoza, and that he plans to spend it with his current partner. The reason, according tothe magpie‘, it would be that your child already has a future made thanks to the education you gave him.

However, a few years ago, when he had a controversial interview with the journalist and writer Jaime Bayley revealed what he thought about adopting a child.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhTr7AixfuQ

Does Magaly Medina plan to adopt a child?

On July 23, 2007, Jaime Bayly managed to interview Magaly Medina on her program ‘El francotirador’. The nearly hour-long interview touched on various topics, including her personal life. As she is public knowledge, the TV host had her only son, Gianmarco Mendoza, at the age of 19. In this sense, Bayly did not hesitate to ask him if he would adopt a son.

Magaly’s response was blunt: “If the circumstances arise, I think that first I would have to have a super good partner who has patience because I don’t have the patience to raise children.“.

On the other hand, regarding having her own second child, she said: “At some point, yes, I wanted to have a child because when you’re in love with someone you want to have a child, but sometimes there are things that you put off because of work or because you say I have to achieve such a thing.”

