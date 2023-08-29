The anti-mafia priest Don Antonio Coluccia was attacked in Tor Bella Monaca, during a torchlight vigil for legality in via dell’Archeologia, one of the largest drug dealing squares in Italy. The attacker, who had tried to run over him with a scooter, was wounded with a gunshot in the arm, fired by one of the agents of the State Police escort department in charge of protecting the religious.

One of the policemen was injured while trying to block the man on the scooter who was stopped and taken to hospital. The man is a 1995 offender named Simone DP transported to the Vannini emergency room with a 118 ambulance. He is a 28-year-old Belarusian, according to what Adnkronos learns already known for drugs. Wounded in the forearm by the bullets fired by the policemen, both hospitalized in red code, he too was taken to the Casilino polyclinic in non-serious conditions.

Don Antonio Coluccia is known for his activity against illegality and the criminal organizations of San Basilio and Quarticciolo.

Siulp’s alarm: “Significant resources are needed”

«The escort agent who with his body defended Don Coluccia from being run over this afternoon at Tor Bella Monaca is an expert policeman, with experience behind the wheel. Thanks to his knowledge of the area, he immediately understood that something was wrong, identifying the suspicious scooter and putting himself between him and the priest, saving his life ». This is the story that Ignazio Craparotta, general secretary of Siulp, tells Adnkronos, who knows the hero policeman and his colleague who intervened to help him well. “He too was injured during a scuffle during his arrest – he adds – Don Coluccia was in the street with the megaphone, busy as usual to dissuade the residents of Tor Bella Monaca from buying drugs. My most sincere congratulations go to my colleagues, both in hospital in red code”. “This incident is not an isolated case – underlines Craparotta – but rather the manifestation of an extremely disturbing growing trend: the city is the scene of increasingly daring, uninhibited and uninhibited acts of violence perpetrated with an uncovered face, strengthened by a worrying spirit of impunity that hovers in criminal circles. Such incidents raise serious questions about how to maintain public order and safety. Faced with this alarming situation, we believe it is vitally important to launch an urgent appeal: it is necessary that significant resources, both human and material, be allocated to intensify control and surveillance of the territory. This is not a time for hesitation or compromise; it is imperative that justice also acts with determination and immediacy in applying the penalty, to stem this destabilizing phenomenon and restore a sense of security in our communities”.

The solidarity phone calls from Minister Piantedosi and the police chief Pisani

Two telephone calls of solidarity from the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and the Chief of Police Vittorio Pisani, reached the anti-mafia priest Don Antonio Coluccia after the attack suffered in Tor Bella Monaca where the attacker, named Sergio DP born in 1995 and born in Belarus, he was stopped after one of the escort officers, who was injured, fired a pistol shot hitting him in the arm. The Chief of Police telephoned to ascertain the clinical conditions of the policeman in charge of protecting the religious, who was injured.