They are looking for a new love nest! Magaly Medina He has proven to be a very versatile person with a firm decision when he proposes something. In a past interview, she revealed that she never lived in the house of her husband Alfredo Zambrano, among many reasons, because she was used to decorating things to her liking and she did not want to interfere with what was already done. .

Thus, that same fondness for decoration has been able to display it in a new space, in which she will share her marriage with the notary, with whom she recently uploaded a video of the construction of the enclosure.

How is Magaly Medina’s work going?

In the images you can see the journalist Magaly Medina and her partner, Alfredo Zambrano, visiting the place, which is still flat and with a lot of land around it. From what you can see, it stands above many other buildings and has a privileged view of the Surco district.

The caption written by the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” says: “ Dreaming of having our new house ready ”. Likewise, he assures that next Christmas he wants to spend it in that place.

Magaly Medina has a luxurious mansion in La Molina

The television host Magaly Medina has become one more influencer who sponsors various national and international brands. During the videos that she publishes to promote these brands, she has been showing more spaces than her luxurious home, built in the district of La Molinawhich she has owned since before marrying the notary Alfredo Zambrano.

Magaly Medina’s paintings. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Youtube.

Among all the spaces that the mansion has, you can appreciate its spacious living room, its dining room, bedrooms, a dream closet, its bathroom, kitchen, its swimming pool and many more common spaces, such as the place where it collects paintings by renowned artists. .

Magaly Medina did a house tour and her fans were speechless by the luxuries she has in her mansion

Magaly Medina is one of the few figures in the journalistic world who managed to create a fortune in this field. Throughout different videos published on her social networks, one of her most viral being the house tour that she did for her YouTube channel, the host showed details of her mansion.

Magaly Medina’s kitchen. Photo: Youtube.

“Like many, our house is the dream of our lives, since I was a child I dreamed of having a big house and recently, after many years of effort, I found this land in this quiet part of La Molina. It was a very old house, I tore it all down and did it to my liking”, reveals Magaly Medina in the introduction of her video.

