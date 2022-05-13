Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away next to his Lord today, Friday, May 13.

He said, “Today, we bid farewell to our father and leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, with sincere feelings and great sadness, stressing that this exceptional personality in the history of the Emirates will remain a famous page in our history. For all Emiratis always.

He added, “The biography of our dear deceased will continue to tell the features of his unique personality that lived through the building of the state and the establishment of its union for decades, and accompanied the first fathers in the paths of challenges and achievements, and witnessed a rich history and steadfast positions in the process of construction and work. Empowerment and achievement on his path, may God Almighty have mercy on him.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

