Atlético Nacional coach Jhon Bodmer's press conference ended abruptly this Friday, when, apparently, a fan started to insult him and question a change.

Bodmer said at the press conference that he has the backing of management. “For now I am in Nacional, said the coach.

However, the conference was marred because a person, inside the press room, began to insult the green coach. The conference was terminated after the incident.

Bodmer was talking about the work of Pablo Ceppellini and Daniel Mantilla, who did not finish the game: he replaced them both in the 64th minute, with Juan Pablo Torres and Andrés Salazar, respectively.

As soon as he mentioned the players who came out, a person in the press room began to insult him: “Why did you take him out, mar… The best one who was playing, the one who puts heart and h… and you take him out. “, shouted him.

The coordinator of the press conference tried to calm him down, but he continued: “Get serious, mar…” he continued yelling at him. At that moment, he decided to end the press conference.”

🙈 SHAME: This CANNOT happen at a press conference. It's ridiculous and the main culprit here is the @Dimayor which has allowed the accreditation of many fans 'disguised' as journalists. We may or may not agree with the technical director, but this is not the place nor the… pic.twitter.com/rnR8mqt6tc — Gustavo López (@guslopezinfo) February 17, 2024

In another video on social networks you can see the face of the person who enters the press room and scolds Bodmer, and the way he was taken out of the premises. So far, he has not been identified.

Nacional has just eight points in the League standings and occupies 13th place.

SPORTS

More Sports news