Magaly Medina He has established himself as one of the highest paid personalities on national television. However, few know the difficult times that she went through in her youth due to the economic scarcity that existed in her family.

Here we tell you some details of the first years of the presenter’s life a, who has known how to use his charisma and talent to achieve success despite the fact that he had many shortcomings.

Magaly went to school with broken shoes

In an interview with Andrea LlosaMagaly Medina revealed that although her house never lacked food or education, many times she had to go to school with broken shoes, because there was no money to buy new ones.

“ My father privileged food and education he said in this house there will never be a lack of food or education, but he was not interested if you went to school with shoes that had holes and that he put newspaper on the shoe so that the cold or the water would not get in, because there was no money even to send to the shoemaker, “he said.

His first Christmas tree was a bucket and a log

During the Christmas holidays of 2021, Magaly Medina showed on her Instagram account the huge tree that she placed in her house. The presenter expressed her happiness because she always wanted to have one like this, since as a child she could never have it.

According to him, his first tree was one made with a bucket and logs.

“This tree (pointing to his tree) is not the first one I have had in this house, but it is what I have dreamed of having all my life. When I was a little girl we had an empty paint bucket, we put sand in it and we looked around for some logs that we painted white. My mom used to bring us some decorations from the market. So, I who love Christmas, always dreamed of a tree like this, “she said.

Magaly Medina loves to celebrate the Christmas holidays. Photo: Instagram / magalymedinav

Magaly had no toys or TV

Despite the shortcomings in her home, Magaly Medina expressed that she knew how to turn the situation around, since there was no television in her house or toys, she chose to read several books. Likewise, it was her mother who helped her enjoy her childhood.

“We never had any luxury, I only had a television in my house when I was 13 years old, that’s why I read so much, I had a beautiful childhood despite the shortcomings, my mother was very conceited, she made our childhood with few toys, but it was about taking you for a walk, taking you to the sea, having a modest picnic, “he said.

Magaly Medina and her mother. Photo: Instagram / magalymedinav

There was no money to treat his sister’s polio

In 2011, during the Telethon, Magaly Medina revealed one of the most difficult episodes of her life. The presenter reported that her sister Mariela contracted polio when she was 4 months old and the only option for her parents was the Hogar Clínica San Juan de Dios, which provided help.

“My sister, when she was 4 months old, had polio. She was left in the San Juan de Dios Clinic Home, we had no resources, my sister spent months and months hospitalized, my mother was very weak in the face of these things, my father and I went. When she (my sister) came to the house, she had to do a lot of physical therapy, but my mother did it for her because there was no money (to hire a specialist) ”, she said.