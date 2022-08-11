“The stepmother”, Televisa’s renowned Mexican telenovela starring Victoria Ruffo and César Évora, already has a new version and will premiere soon. The remake of one of the great classics of television drama premiered more than 15 years ago, but this time the duo made up of Aracely Arámbula and Andrés Palacios arrives to reinvent the successful production.

Based on the play of the same name by Chilean playwright Arturo Moya Grau and adapted by Liliana Abud, the world discovered this captivating story in 2005, when it first hit the screens of Canal de las Estrellas in Mexico. Later, Salvador Mejía’s production would reach more countries and achieve resounding success.

Thus, despite the fact that many viewers think of Victoria Ruffo when they mention the title of the novel, TelevisaUnivision have decided to restart this fictional universe with new protagonists and a completely new cast.

Aracely Arámbula will be the third Mexican actress to star in the telenovela “La madrastra”. Photo: AFP/Internet

When does “The Stepmother” premiere?

“La madrastra”, the remake of the famous Mexican telenovela, premieres next Monday, August 15 through the screens of Las Estrellas. However, it will have a preview, which fans will be able to access.

How to see the preview of “The Stepmother”?

Although “La madrastra” premieres on August 15, Televisa has already prepared a special preview for its most loyal fans. This meeting will be online through the official websites of the telenovela and Las Estrellas, on Friday, August 12 at 10:00 am.

Andrés Palacios plays Esteban Lombardo in “La madrastra”. Photo: Televisa

What is “The Stepmother” about?

Accused abroad of a crime she did not commit, Marcia Cisneros is sentenced to 35 years in prison. Esteban Lombardo, her husband, considers her not only a murderer, but an adulteress who killed her lover to cover her betrayal, so she abandons her to her fate and files for divorce, “describes the official synopsis.

Aracely Arámbula plays Marcia in “La madrastra”. Photo: Televisa

The series will have 50 chapters and will be very similar to the story of the version of “The Stepmother” released in 2005.

“The stepmother”: cast