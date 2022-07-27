Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated five years of marriage on December 9, 2021 and to celebrate it they held a ceremony in Cartagena (Colombia), in which they renewed their wedding vows. Through her social networks, the television host, very excited, shared images of that day.

However, not everything has been happiness in the life of the couple. In that sense, we tell you how many times the “Magpie” has separated from the notary, with whom she began a romantic relationship in 2011.

The first separation between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano

After four years of relationship, in 2015, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano took different paths. According to the television presenter, their separation was not due to any infidelity, but to the character that both had and that led them to argue frequently.

“We had a relationship with quite a few ups and downs. We had very explosive characters. None gave in, he (was) stubborn and I (also) was stubborn,” Magaly said in an interview with “D-Day.”

How was your reconciliation?

After almost nine months of being completely apart, they met again. The ‘Urraca’ and the notary coincided in a nightclub in Asia, where they struck up a conversation again. After that, Alfredo invited her on a trip to the beaches of Maui, Hawaii.

Magaly accepted on the condition that they only be friends; however, Zambrano risked all of her and surprised her with an engagement ring.

“I remember that, when I accepted, I told my sister: ‘What do I do with the ring?’ And she told me: ‘Look, think about it, think about if all your feelings are the same again, if you think that he is the man you are going to marry, with whom you want a family,’ “said the host of ATV.

After returning to Peru and living together for a few months in peace and harmony, the couple decided to take the next step. It was so, in December 2016, in a small ceremony attended only by family and friends, Magaly married Alfredo.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano were married in 2016. Photo: Cosas magazine

The second separation between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano

After four years of uniting their lives, on March 30, 2021, the “Urraca” surprised by announcing on her social networks, and later on her program, the end of her marriage to Alfredo Zambrano. The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” pointed out that the breakup was not due to the existence of a third person.

“Today I want to make a communication in a personal tone. This is a decision that has been well thought out and very carefully. I have decided to separate from my husband and end my marriage, end it. I must emphasize that there are no third parties here and what I want is for Alfredo to find happiness, ”were his words in front of the cameras.

How did they give each other another chance at love?

In this way, Magaly and Alfredo distanced themselves again, although this time it was not for long, since on May 31, two months after their separation was announced, the news of their reconciliation made headlines.

During the broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm” that day, the ATV figure explained why he decided to resume his relationship with Alfredo Zambrano.

“Both he and I are deeply in love, we love each other very much, and life has been quite difficult for us being apart. We have decided to resume our relationship and work to overcome our differences (…). We have decided that love won this time,” he stated.

After Magaly Medina’s announcement, Jessica Newton, a close friend of the couple at the time, said that she was the one who intervened so that the driver and the notary would reconsider and not get divorced.

“I will always advocate for a couple who loves each other to come back. They are both proud and wonderful people. I want both of them. I’ve had conversations with both of them to get them back. I like to see them together and I am happy. I would not have liked such a beautiful relationship to end and that is why my insistence, ”she said in dialogue with the extinct program“ Women in command ”.