On a discovery tour in the Oslo fjord: walrus lady Freya.



The Oslo Fjord is not usually a place for a walrus. With “Freya” such an animal has now strayed there. A big problem: the walrus doesn’t want to leave.

Oslo – All of Norway is in walrus fever. In the fjord of the capital Oslo, of all places, one of these large animals has been hanging around for a few days. Freya, how the walrus lady was christened, sparked a heated debate in her home country. Is the animal left in peace in its new, unnatural habitat, or is the walrus even put to sleep?

Freya: A walrus casts a spell over Norway

The walrus Freya has appeared again in the fjord off Oslo. The Norwegian Fisheries Directorate said it was last observed by the police on Tuesday in Frognerkilen Bay. The authorities asked to be considerate and to keep a distance from the female, who weighs almost 600 kilograms.

Frognerkilen is located a few kilometers west of Oslo city centre. Freya had been spotted there for the past week, lounging on a boat in the sun. At the weekend, the wild animal was observed further southwest, as recorded by Norwegian radio. Walruses typically live much further north in arctic waters.

After many decades, one of these large animals was also sighted in Germany: A large walrus appeared on the North Sea island of Baltrum last summer and caused enthusiasm among the islanders.

Discussions about walrus Freya: euthanasia is out of the question for the authorities

With a view to a corresponding debate in the Norwegian media, the fisheries directorate made it clear that putting Freya to sleep is currently out of the question. “Walruses are wild, protected and Red Listed animals. This means that killing is the last option,” the authorities said in a statement. (to with dpa)