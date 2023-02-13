The work team of “Magaly TV, the firm” is doing everything to try to recover the account of its official YouTube channel, which was the victim of a cybercrime.

Magaly Medina interrupted his weekend break to inform the national public that the YouTube channel of “Magaly TV, la firme” has been hacked this Sunday. Through social networks, the ATV host reported on the current situation of her digital platform and publicly warned that those responsible for the crime will be punished in accordance with the law in the country. So far, they have not been able to regain control of the account.

What happened to the channel “Magaly TV, the firm”

On the night of February 12, the official channel of “Magaly TV, the firm”, a platform where all the content of the programs it has on ATV is uploaded, was violated by some cybercriminals. The well-known name of the television space suddenly changed to “Tesla Live” and a red image was placed as a logo. In addition, they removed the available header photo.

On the other hand, all the videos that were available were eliminated and, at the moment, only two can be viewed live that have the image of Elon Musk as their cover. By opening both contents, they invite the million followers of ‘Urraca’ to join a link of dubious origin.

“Magaly TV, the firm” no longer has control of its YouTube channel. Photo: Youtube See also TNT Latin America will not broadcast the 2023 Golden Globes: where to see the ceremony?

Magaly Medina will take legal action

Through a post on Facebook, Magaly Medina He informed all his followers of what has happened to the YouTube channel of his show program “Magaly TV, la firme”. The driver expressed her annoyance at this cyber attack and alerted those responsible that she will take legal action against them.

“To our audience: we inform you that our YouTube accounts have been compromised. We alert citizens not to be surprised by unscrupulous people. We are working to solve it and we will take the corresponding legal actions. We appreciate your support and understanding”, reads the publication he made.