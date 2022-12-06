She doesn’t stay silent. Magaly Medina He reappeared on his program and commented on the triumph of Lucho Cáceres in the lawsuit filed against him for defamation. It was commented that the TV host could not refer to the actor again, however, “Urraca” denied this version and assured that no one has forbidden her to talk about the artist.

“ How am I not going to be able to speak? Why am I not going to talk about Lucho Cáceres? Who has forbidden me? I am a journalist who has freedom of expression. This is a channel where I am allowed to speak, where I don’t have a gag or straw tail”, he assured with obvious annoyance.