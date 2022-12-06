The INSS – National Institute of Social Security – warned the federal government that it should stop activities this week due to recent budget blockages.

According to CNN, in a letter sent to the Federal Budget Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Ariosto Antunes Culau, the body states that the lack of resources will lead to suspension of contracts starting next Wednesday, 07, as well as displacements of civil servants, impacting the service to the population and the provision of services.

The result of this will be the closure of branches, suspension of expertise, delays in INSS payments and interruption of contracts with third parties.

The letter is signed by the president of the INSS, Guilherme Gastaldello, and was forwarded to the Budget Secretariat last Friday, the 2nd, with the subject “impact of budgetary restrictions within the scope of the INSS”.

The INSS has been asking for budget recompositions for some time, to the point of warning of the difficulty of making retirement payments in December. These appeals, however, would not have resulted.