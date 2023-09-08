Bryan Torres announced through a statement, published on his Instagram account, the end of his relationship with the daughter of Melissa Klug last Thursday, September 7. “Brief and direct. I no longer have a relationship with Miss Samahara Lobatón. Thank you very much”, wrote the salsa singer. Given this, Magaly Medina He took advantage of his program to speak out and attacked Jefferson Farfán’s close friend for wanting to change the personality of the heiress of ‘La Blanca de Chucuito’.

“It is one thing to meet someone because you find them at Farfán’s house, at a party, but another very different thing is to have a relationship with that person. Also, what Bryan (Torres) said about ‘polishing it’ and ‘not you can do this and the other’, that is the most common mistake that all couples make. They believe that you can change that person, that you can change all their reactions, their way of acting, behaving because you say so. That’s where their relationship went to failure.” were the words of the popular ‘Magpie’.

