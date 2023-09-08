It has long been believed that The Boy and the Heron it would have been Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film. Well, that’s not the case anymore. As reported by Junichi Nishioka – VP of Studio Ghibli – the director has new ideas for other projects and is proposing them.
The news was given by journalist Eli Glasner who spoke with Nishioka on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Miyazaki’s film premiered. Sharing the information on Twitter, he wrote: “Exciting news for Hayao Miyazaki fans. Studio Ghibli vice president Junichi Nishioka tells us that The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki’s last film and that it is already arriving in office with new ideas”.
The CBC, the outlet that broke the news, has not yet shared the entire chat with Nishioka, so we don’t know if there are more precise details on the matter.
The Boy and the Heron, release date in Italy and details
The Boy and the Heron has already been released in Japan and will arrive in Italy on January 1, 2024. The film is based on the novel Kimitachi ha Dou Ikiru ka? (And how will you live?, in Italy, translation by Silvia Ricci Nakashima, Novel series, Kappalab Editore, 2019). The book is from 1937 and was written by Genzaburo Yoshino.
A was also made manga adaptation in 2017 by Shoichi Haga. The story told by the novel is set in pre-WWII Japan and follows the story of a young boy. However, the film is only inspired by this story, as it has a more fantasy cut.
We recall that the previous film by Hayao Miyazaki it was Si Alza il Vento, from 2013. In the meantime he had only made a few short films and other content, such as those exclusive to the Studio Ghibli museum. Miyazaki’s new film, if it is actually made, could therefore take many years.
