It has long been believed that The Boy and the Heron it would have been Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film. Well, that’s not the case anymore. As reported by Junichi Nishioka – VP of Studio Ghibli – the director has new ideas for other projects and is proposing them.

The news was given by journalist Eli Glasner who spoke with Nishioka on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Miyazaki’s film premiered. Sharing the information on Twitter, he wrote: “Exciting news for Hayao Miyazaki fans. Studio Ghibli vice president Junichi Nishioka tells us that The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki’s last film and that it is already arriving in office with new ideas”.

The CBC, the outlet that broke the news, has not yet shared the entire chat with Nishioka, so we don’t know if there are more precise details on the matter.