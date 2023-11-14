‘Magaly TV, the firm’ surprised this afternoon by launching its promotional. This time, Jaime La Torre He is once again protected by the ‘Urracos’, entering a hotel at dawn with the woman with whom he was previously seen. In the audiovisual material, both show a lot of confidence. Let us remember that the dancer Leysi Suárez said that he had kicked her out of her house after finding out about this ampay, so despite not being officially divorced, it was possible to know that they are separated.

What did Leysi Suárez say after her husband’s ampay?

In the beginning, Leysi Suarez She was surprised by the first images that ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ broadcast about Jaime La Torre. The former model shared a publication in which she made the end of her relationship with the father of her daughter official.

The dancer Leysi Suárez confirmed the end of her relationship with Jaime La Torre.

Later, in conversation with América Televisión, Leysi Suárez revealed that she threw out her partner as soon as she saw the ampay of his betrayal. “Of course (I was disappointed). Seeing some images, where your husband who lives with you goes out to expose himself in that way, is something unforgivable. What a lack of respect. He passed the note and within an hour he left my house because I took him out of my house,” he said.

What did Jaime La Torre say after being protected?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ He contacted Jaime La Torre after supporting him with a woman and, far from being reluctant, he apologized to Leysi Suárez and his daughter: “I don’t have much to talk about this topic. I’ll resolve it privately. I want to apologize to the people affected, to Leysi, to her family, to my family, to my daughter. I know this was all a mistake, but that’s how things turned out.”

What did Leysi Suárez say after the new ampay of her still husband, Jaime La Torre?

Leysi Suarez was interviewed by the cameras ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ and she was surprised after learning about the new ampay of Jaime La Torre, her still husband, with the same woman who was captured previously. The La Karibeña host sent a message to the new partner of the father of her daughter.

“She has to be clear that he stays with her because I do not accept him in my house and it was me who decided to end the relationship, and remember that, if he did it to me, he will also do it to the following ones” , said.