Magaly Medina could not help but break in the program LIVE when talking about his father, who passed away in March of this 2023 at the age of 93. Before presenting a report for Father’s Day, this Friday, June 16, the ATV driver remembered it and dedicated some heartfelt words. “My father was very important to me, today I don’t have him. Use this reflection so that some of them become more involved with their children,” said the ATV figure. “This will be the first Father’s Day without the man I have loved the most in my life,” he added with a broken voice.

As you remember, the presenter suffered the departure of her father and her fans expressed their unconditional support. “I’m going to miss it a lot And I’m already missing him so much. I am convinced that he will always, from infinity, take care of me and our family that he loved so much,” she said in a statement.