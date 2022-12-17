Magaly Medina she will take a vacation in the remainder of the year to arrive recharged by 2023. Through her social networks, the ‘Urraca’ announced that this Friday, December 16, will be her last live program of 2022. This caused a funny moment with a of their reporters.

Naty Julca, journalist from “Magaly TV, the firm”appeared in the Instagram stories of the driver, who dared to play a heavy joke on him. “Last live show. I won’t have to put up with you anymore” , were Magaly’s words. Julca did not remain silent. “Me neither,” she replied.