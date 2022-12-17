the chocolate of Sidereal in 2021 it was one of the most commented events of the year in Lima. The charity work ended in an incredible brawl, which left a lot of damage in the area. Due to this reason, the popular streamer did not organize something similar for this year, which disappointed his fans a lot. However, there was a light of hope for his followers. And it is that many celebrities have affirmed that they will attend the chocolate party, even if it is not going to take place.

personalities like patrick parodyfootball player Christian Benavente Y mario castaneda, voice actor of ‘Goku’, spoke about the event. Precisely, the first of those mentioned has uploaded a lot of content about the charity to his social networks, even ensuring that he is on his way.

Patricio Parodi: “As I promised you my bro, there with the panettone in the truck”

The reality boy uploaded a video to his Facebook showing himself in a suit and preparing to go to the place where the chocolate would be. “Guys, what was promised is debt, here I am finishing recording a few things,” he said. “And then, I start the chocolate from the great Sideral, as I promised you my brother, there with the panettone in the truck,” he added.

Patricio Parodi calls his followers to attend the Sideral chocolate party

Throughout the day of the alleged event, the member of “This is war” He has posted content on his social media about the charity. “A great Friday awaits us, plan 12 has arrived to help in this great cause of my friend Sideral, we are waiting for you!”, he wrote in a publication along with the popular meme “It’s today… It’s today!” In another post, he is seen smiling next to a panettone. “Arriving…”, he wrote.

Publication by Patricio Parodi about the chocolate. Photo: Patricio “Sigma” Parodi/Facebook

Publication by Patricio Parodi about the chocolate. Photo: Patricio “Sigma” Parodi/Facebook

Patricio Parodi had already announced that he would go to the Sideral chocolate

Two days before the supposed date of the chocolate Sidereal, Patrocio Parodi He had already commented that he would be going to this supposed event. “This profile confirms your attendance at the 2nd great Sideral chocolate party,” said the image she shared.