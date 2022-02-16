After his vacation in Europe, Magaly Medina She returned to host her program, but in a cold way, since the rating did not accompany her in the first week of the premiere.

Given this, the host of Magaly Tv, the firm recognized that the audience is not always on her side despite the effort she can put into the content of her space.

During an interview, Magaly Medina He commented that he cannot compete against football and the soap operas he produces america tvas in the case of the Maricucha production.

“All life (football) and all the soap operas on América Televisión have had more ratings than me but on the schedule we are the second”, he told Trome.

How much did Magaly Medina make on her return?

Magaly Medina returned to her program on January 31 and made 8.9 rating points. For its part, La telenovela Maricucha, from América Televisión, managed to beat the ATV space with 18.3 points. It is worth mentioning that the American production has become one of the viewer’s favorites, since its main character is the renowned Peruvian actress Patricia Barreto.

Magaly Medina asks that they stop linking the comments she makes on her show with characters from the show. Photo: capture Magaly TV, the firm

Magaly Medina celebrates the rating of her program

After a chaotic week for Magalay Medina due to her low rating, the host expressed her happiness when she saw that the numbers began to rise. Through her Instagram stories, the presenter said that she did 10.2 points tuning in Magaly TV, the firm for the second day in a row, outperforming the other programs that broadcast content at the same time.

Magaly Medina happily celebrates her 10.2 points in rating. Photo: Instagram.

Rodrigo González mocks Magaly for her low rating

Faced again. Magaly Medina told Rodrigo González that it was thanks to her and her ampays that Love and Fire rose in tune. These comments were not at all well taken by the popular “Peluchín”, who gave the journalist a forceful response.

“ And yours for when? Be thankful that ‘Maricucha’ ends at 10:30 pm, because it turns you on every day ”, Gigi Miter’s driving partner wrote on his Twitter profile.