ITALY-QATAR, INTERVIEW WITH AMBASSADOR ALESSANDRO PRUNAS

“The areas of cooperation are already numerous but I am convinced that the potential of economic and commercial relations has not yet been fully explored”. The Ambassador Alessandro Prunas, diplomatic representative of Italy in Qatar, explores all the facets of bilateral relations between Rome and Doha in an interview with Affaritaliani.it, in which he also recounts the increasingly important geopolitical role of the Gulf country.

Ambassador Prunas, what is the current state of relations between Italy and Qatar?

They are excellent: bilateral relations have always been very solid, but in recent years they have intensified thanks to constant political dialogue fueled by frequent exchanges of high-level institutional visits (starting with President Mattarella’s state visit to Doha in January 2020 ), mutual investments and the excellent performance of trade. We have been able to verify the practical implications of this relationship, most recently, starting from last summer, with the important support provided by the Qataris in the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, which only confirms the ascending phase of the relationship between Rome. and Doha.

Just in these days, Minister Di Maio met the Foreign Minister of Qatar. On what issues is it possible to develop or deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries?

The areas of cooperation are already manifold: I am thinking, for example, of the always open dialogue on the main regional crises, the composition of which is among the priorities of Italian foreign policy and in which Qatar is increasingly emerging as a leading interlocutor. Outside the political sphere, our cooperation in the security sector is growing, especially in view of the important event represented by the 2022 World Cup, to the preparation and organization of which numerous Italian companies have also contributed. I am also convinced that the potential of economic and commercial relations has not yet been fully explored, just as I believe that there are excellent opportunities on the cultural and research side, areas in which Doha is investing heavily and where Italy is certainly an appreciated model. .

On a commercial level, the trade between Italy and Qatar has significantly increased in the first half of 2021. What are the trends and in which sectors is the commercial partnership stronger?

Among the sectors that constitute the cornerstones of the exchange, we cannot omit that of defense, thanks to the excellent positioning of our companies which are highly appreciated here, but also to the very solid cooperation between the two armed forces, which is also developed in the training. Another sector already widely present is that of the exploitation of hydrocarbons, in particular gas. It is an energy source which, although it is not renewable, is certainly much less polluting than others, and, by applying the so-called “carbon capture” technologies, it could substantially become clean energy: Qatar’s exports to Italy they are largely based on raw materials, while many Italian companies active in the sector of energy technologies and infrastructures export their products or are present in the country. The strong urban growth of Doha has also allowed several Italian companies to win important contracts, such as the construction of the subway or the “Al Bayt” stadium, the most iconic of those that will host the World Cup, which recalls the shape of a tent bedouin. Current and future trends also point to a greater differentiation of trade, and I am thinking above all of sectors such as tourism, agri-food, fashion and luxury in general: Qataris have a natural predisposition towards Italy, our cuisine. and the “Italian living” as a synonym of beauty, quality and elegance. Starting from this assumption, more and more Italian products are present in the shop windows and in the houses of Doha, and I believe that the data can further improve in the future.

Is there room for improvement in terms of Italian investments in Qatar and those of Qatar in Italy? If so, which sectors offer the greatest potential?

Absolutely. While Italian investments in Qatar are largely linked to the activities of our companies operating in infrastructure and mechanics, which in some cases have also built production plants on site, the reverse potential is still partly unexplored. The great attractiveness of Italy towards the Qataris (which I mentioned earlier) is certainly a crucial factor in their interest in investing in our country. My hope is that not only this interest will soon be translated into reality, but also that it may herald further investments in Qatar in crucial sectors such as infrastructure, but also sustainability and digital innovation, which are given ample space within. of the PNRR and in which synergies with government programs could be developed.

Qatar played an important role in the crisis in Afghanistan. Could it also play a role in the Libyan situation? How can relations with Doha favor Italy’s interests between the Mediterranean, the Gulf, the Middle East and Central Asia?

Qatar’s role in Afghanistan, both before and after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, produced effects far beyond that country’s single context. For Italy, all this has not led to significant changes: in line with our multilateral approach, Qatar has always been among our main interlocutors in the dialogue on the crises of the Middle East area, including the Libyan one, always finding a tendency to congruence of views . In particular, the Qatari greatly appreciate Italy’s position with regard to Libya, as they consider us to be among those who know it best and who, also due to geographical continuity, have the greatest interests in its stability and prosperity. Starting from this positive basis, the confrontation between Rome and Doha is not limited to Libya and Afghanistan, but is certainly extended to other issues of international current affairs, also thanks to frequent bilateral meetings and, lastly, to formats such as the Strategic Dialogue, which was the subject of a memorandum of understanding signed in Doha in December 2020 between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

The region appears to be in a phase of geopolitical and diplomatic rebalancing. What effects can the partial withdrawal of the United States have on the one hand and the restart of the dialogue between Doha and the Gulf monarchies on the other, witnessed among other things by the recent moves of bin Salman (but also by Bennett’s visit to the Emirates) , and what is the importance of Qatar in this chessboard?

Allow me to highlight how the alleged partial withdrawal of the United States, which is detected by several interpreters of regional dynamics, is not significantly perceived in Qatar: on the contrary, the Afghan crisis has served to consolidate the alliance between Doha and Washington, which maintains its largest military base in the Middle East in the country and has asked Qatar to represent it in Kabul. At the same time, the mending of Al-Ula, which has had its effects in particular with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, has allowed the country to emerge from the regional isolation of recent years. The first visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Doha took place in a climate of great cordiality and marked a historic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In this context, the importance of Doha on the Middle Eastern chessboard is certainly strengthened, mainly due to the fact that it is now maintaining good relations with all the most important players in the region – from Saudi Arabia, to Turkey, to Iran – thus being able to aspire to a credible and well-profiled mediator role.

In 2020 President Mattarella was also on a visit to Qatar, highlighting the importance given by our country to relations with Doha. What are the future scenarios of the bilateral relationship?

The visit of President Mattarella, which took place shortly after my arrival in Doha, only confirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations I mentioned earlier, also reciprocating the previous official visit of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Rome in 2018. All the elements we have talked about suggest that the future of our relations can only continue along the same virtuous path already undertaken both at the government level and in the private sector: bilateral cooperation programs in numerous areas, growth and diversification of trade, the increase in foreign direct investments and the rapid recovery of travel for tourism and business between the two countries are certainly encouraging signs of a continuous leap in quality in the partnership between Italy and Qatar.