That Alberto Núñez Feijóo who promised to oppose without insults or hyperbole has launched his parliamentary group into a growing spiral of furious disqualifications against the Government. Following the Koldo case, The popular ones spread the message that the entire PSOE is corrupt and that Pedro Sánchez protected and hid illegal practices, without presenting evidence of this. In Congress, popular deputies parade, whatever the topic being debated, to compare the socialists with the mafia or declare that they are dedicated to “coca and prostitution.” They have raised the volume so much that the PP has silenced the vociferous speech of the extreme right.

The offensive has advanced another step this week to target the president's wife, Begoña Gómez. The PP threatens to open a parliamentary investigation based on the fact that Gómez negotiated sponsorships from the company Air Europa for the academic institute where he works – and that they did not come to fruition – before the Government rescued that company when it paralyzed its activities due to the pandemic, as most European countries did with their airlines.

The socialists have entered the fight, using the tax fraud of the partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Madrid president, and other past scandals of the PP. The chamber has been immersed in a crossroads of accusations of the most serious crimes, to the displeasure of PSOE members. Below are a few sentences that summarize the stormy week.

Wednesday 20 March. Government control session and initiatives of various PP deputies on the Koldo case and amnesty.

José Vicente Marí (PP): “You are not even a Government, you are a tumultuous parenthesis in our democracy.”

Miguel Tellado (PP): “And we have also seen Mr. Marlaska [ministro del Interior] in a big mess. He is responsible for making Tito Berni's cell phones disappear to file that case. [los teléfonos están bajo custodia en el juzgado que lleva el caso de ese exdiputado socialista]”.

Sofía Acedo (PP): “The corruption plot bears the name and surname of the PSOE: cocaine and prostitution […] Political corruption and economic corruption, the entire PSOE, girlfriends, husbands, relatives, intermediaries… Everything to end up in the heart of the President of the Government: his wife. Everything stays at home.”

María Jesús Montero (PSOE), first vice president: “You don't have to be a lynx to know: Ayuso's environment, fraud over masks […] Is it true that Mr. Feijóo's wife's company received aid from the Xunta? [La empresa lo ha desmentido]”.

Félix Bolaños (PSOE), Minister of the Presidency and Justice: “The most serious thing is that you have the cynicism to tell Spaniards with difficulties in accessing housing that they are not going to apply the housing law while you live in houses paid for with money defrauded from the Treasury.”

Rafael Hernando (PP), to the Minister of the Interior: “You knew everything and covered it all from the beginning […] There has been a tip-off [a la trama] and the snitch, without a doubt, has been you.”

Sergio Sayas (PP): “When we come to a control session and listen to them, we doubt if we have a Government or if the Camorra directly governs us.”

Jaime de los Santos (PP), in a question to the Minister of Equality about feminism: “You talk about equality, but, yes, you bow your head in front of your spouse's husband. Because she, the wife of the President of the Government, is not the same […] Because he is going to spend the summer this Easter in a palace that is everyone's heritage, paid for by everyone. Because the president's wife continues to accept perks from companies that later receive ransoms in repugnant cases of corruption.”

The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, in her reply: “Shame! shame! shame! It can't be done! You can't mix everything! “Denialism kills and you are accomplices!”

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP): “The amnesty of '77 took us from dictatorship to democracy. This takes us from democracy to the illiberal Sanchista filth.” “Mr. Zapatero did not defeat ETA, he negotiated with ETA: 'You stop killing and I'll let you rule.'”

Ester Muñoz (PP): “Every hour that passes, a new scandal arises that covers up the previous one.” “María Jesús Montero, the cover-up, the one who knew everything and covered it all up.” “And we also have the Don woman, whose chair was financed by companies that were later rescued by the Government of Spain. […] Was Begoña Gómez the achiever or the mediator?” “It is the largest corruption plot of a government in office since Felipe González.” “You are an extorted, corrupt and lying Government that uses institutions to enrich your friends.” “This is not a Government, it is a mafia.”

Luis Beamonte (PP): “What Mrs. Montero should do is remove her dirty hands from the common fund of all Spaniards. She is on her way to the bench […] “May Sánchez and his gang be lucky, because, as long as justice is done, they are in the clear.”

Javier Sánchez Serna ( Podemos): “The outrages of Mrs. Ayuso's front man seem like a scandal to me. I go further and call him the boyfriend of death. Because while the Ayuso clan filled its pockets with the sale of medical supplies, more than 5,000 people died […] It was Mrs. Ayuso's Government that pulled the trigger.”

Óscar Puente (PSOE), responsible for Transport, after a PP deputy shouted at him “what a minister!”: “What a minister, yes, not like [Eduardo] Zaplana, tomorrow on the bench [por corrupción]. This minister has the dignity that you lack. So learn a little.”

In his response to the PP about the Koldo case, Puente spent eight minutes commenting on the fraud of Ayuso's boyfriend. And he defended the tweet in which he referred to him as a “front man with the right to be harassed,” reading up to 16 phrases from PP leaders considered sexist. Two were from Feijóo: “She knows a lot about makeup,” about Vice President Yolanda Díaz, and “she is very needy,” about the leader of the BNG, Ana Pontón.

Thursday, March 21. Debate on the creation of a commission to investigate the purchase of masks by all Administrations.

Macarena Montesinos (PP): “You might think that Ábalos and Sánchez are two sides of the same coin, but really the two sides of this coin are Begoña and Pedro […]. It would be unacceptable if the agenda of the president's wife could influence the decisions of the Executive in economic and institutional matters, with the marriage benefiting from it. We could call it hidden marital assets.”

Esther Peña (PSOE): “What do we have left to see? Mrs. Ayuso running to the Tax Agency with a hammer in her hand to break the computers?”

Preaching in the desert. Throughout the week, interventions were lavished deploring what had happened and demanding an end to it. Without the slightest success:

Francina Armengol (PSOE), president of the Chamber: “The people who are listening to us, the citizens, do not deserve this. Please, a little decorum.”

Aitor Esteban (PNV): “What we have seen seems shameful to me. “I don't remember such a dirty control session in a long time.”

Francesc-Marc Álvaro (ERC): “We must avoid the 'and you more'. The environment has made the debate unbreathable, totally toxic.”

Oskar Matute (EH Bildu): “Let's flee from this spectacle, it seems more like a tennis match with an infinite tie than the search for the truth.”

Cristina Valido (Canary Coalition): “In recent weeks, politics has become a real quagmire, crossing all the red lines and endangering democratic health.”

Aina Vidal (Sumar): “How do you think a young person feels who cannot emancipate themselves and who when they see a fragment of this Parliament they find yesterday's spectacle?”

