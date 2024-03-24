Max Verstappen retired on Sunday in the fifth lap of the Australian Grand Prix. The three-time world champion started from pole position, but had to give up after his Red Bull showed smoke and even flames.

“Smoke, I have blue smoke and fire,” Verstappen shouted over the on-board radio. Shortly before he had already stated that his car felt strange. Last year Verstappen won the race in Melbourne, the year before he also dropped out.

Due to the retirement, Verstappen cannot equal his Formula 1 record of ten victories in a row. His exit is his first major loss in a while. Last year he became world champion with nineteen victories from 22 races. This year he won the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with dominance.