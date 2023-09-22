Mafia Capitale, Buzzi has something for everyone: “Here’s what changed in Rome after my arrest: nothing”

Savior Buzziconsidered one of the main architects together with Carminati of the so-called “Mafia Capitale” system released from prison and he wants to tell his truth. The of her is a attack directed towards the former president of the Lazio Region and former secretary of the Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti but also against the left in general and the system of coop. “I’m paying – Buzzi vents to L’Identità – for having done it corrupt from the left who first got me used and today he doesn’t want to hear from me anymore. I can say, however, that in my cooperatives the convent was rich and the friars were poor, not as happens in those cooperatives close to Soumahoro“.

“How am I? A little bruised because – continues Buzzi to L’Inchiesta – I did eleven months and six days of unjust detention. The Court of Cassation said this, opening the way for me to a possible request for compensation for damages. Being in a community to cure myself of alcoholism due to various depressions, I could not be arrested. The legislation does not provide for it. Instead, I have been sent to prison for an execution incident. I had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to be right. This means that justice with me was over the top to say the least. I had right to a suspension which was not given to me, while all the other nineteen defendants in that famous trial were granted it. I tell you what has changed in Rome after my arrest: nothing. Everything works exactly as before“.

“I am the only one in Italy who took twelve years and ten months for corruption. Impossible to find another one. The lawyer Bitterwho bribed magistrates, agreed to a three and a half years. The wife of Soumahoro and above all the mother-in-law, creator of that disaster, he is on the loose“. Buzzi also addresses the topic of Qatargate: “Eva Kaili is one of my heroines. Unjustly accused, she defended herself, did prison time and was not allowed to see her daughter. All this while the son of the investigating magistrate was doing business with the daughter of Arenasocialist MEP, who did not not even a day in prison. There too we find ourselves faced with something anomalous. They arrested Kaili, Panzeri, but, coincidentally, they didn’t touch Arena.”

