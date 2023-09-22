Mexico. the ghostbuster Carlos Trejo dared to leave his comfort zone to live a strong adventure in The Island: Challenge in Türkiye, which he calls “extraordinary.” “It was something very different from what I was normally used to. I had fun, I had a great time. I really liked the way of doing this, playing. Above all, I had a clear intention: to tell people who are my age and 60 years or older, that it is possible, that they do not need to be lying on a couch or that their lives are over. My message was very clear and I hope I gave it,” he says by phone to DEBATE.

Authentic adventure

After being banished from the competition, Carlos Trejo He says that the main thing he takes away is having experienced a reality show “truly and authentically.” “It was an extraordinary production. If there was nothing to eat it was because there was nothing to eat, so I lost almost 12 kilos. Which I also liked, because in Mexico I liked to work hard to lose weight,” she says, laughing.

He adds that more than negative things, he was surprised at how people “are changing and modifying their way of being, their attitudes, as this becomes more tense, stronger.” “The lack of food and bathrooms, to which we are all accustomed, modified and changed the character and personality of many,” she says.

Prior to his departure, the ghostbuster had differences with his former teammates on the green team, the Rebels. He reveals that while he did not agree that several of them gave up easily, like Irving who claims he exaggerates his shoulder injury to not play and continue advancing. “I also thought that his injury was real, he even said ‘calm down, nothing’s wrong.’ But when they took him to make plates and showed them, the guy had absolutely nothing, everything he did was a deception,” he points out.

Carlos Trejo remained in the competition for three weeks, as part of the rebels’ green team. Photo: TV Azteca

Something else he didn’t like was how they fought one day over his food. “Another detail that surprised me and I didn’t like is that they stopped me one day in the morning and they told me ‘come and eat.’ I tell him ‘I’m not hungry’, but the fact that I say ‘I’m not hungry’ doesn’t mean I wasn’t going to eat. And next thing you know, they pounced on the food, they left the pot clean.”

“Looking at it from the outside, it may be absurd, but being there it’s different. So when there was that controversy between (Julio) Camejo and me, where the situation became tense, Gala got involved and I thought they were going to say ‘calm down.’ “Nothing’s wrong’, something that was rational, and suddenly Gala comes in and tells me ‘can I eat your food?’. That definitely undermined the situation and the moment came when my mentality didn’t fit with it,” judgment.

Now, Carlos Trejo He says he doesn’t know if the situation with his former colleagues could change outside of reality. “I wouldn’t know because I haven’t seen them and the reality is that they don’t revolve around my social circle. I don’t know if I will ever see them again or not. I, personally, would take the phrase ‘what is done in Turkey stays in Turkey’. I believe that people are the best judges.”

Finally, invite you to see The islandby Aztec one, because he says that it is a program that “has a lot to give and a lot to say.” “I think it is a reality show that is worth people watching and enjoying, because that reality show is real, it is clear.”