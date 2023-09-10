The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, currently on a state visit to China, He hoped to receive support from Beijing to enter the group of emerging economies of the newly expanded BRICS.

The bloc initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa approved the admission of six new members at its annual summit in August: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran.

In an interview with the Chinese state agency Xinhua published on Saturday, Maduro explained that one of the lines of work of the trip was “Venezuela’s entry into the BRICS, with the support of China, with the support of all countries.”

The Latin American leader trusted that China would help “achieve what has been Venezuela’s request for, as a country with the largest oil reserve in the world (…), to join the BRICS.”

“We could classify the expanded BRICS group as the great engine for accelerating the process of birth of a new world, a world of cooperation where the Global South has the primary voice,” Maduro said in the interview.

He also highlighted the role of this group in reducing the dominance of the US dollar in the world economy, something also defended by other Latin American countries such as Brazil or Argentina.

“The world of the future will be a world of a basket of currencies, it will not be the world of a single currency. The BRICS accelerate the de-dollarization of the world, the emergence of a new international financial system, of a new just economic order,” he said.

In his interview he also advocated for “strengthening the relationship between China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States” and for “China’s investment to continue to increase” in that region. Maduro arrived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Friday and must stay in the country until Thursday on his first state visit to the Asian giant since 2018.

In the early hours of Sunday, the president published on Twitter (now X) that he was in the city of Shanghai, the country’s economic center, to strengthen “strategic alliances in economic and technological matters” with the country.

China maintains close relations with the internationally isolated Maduro government and is one of its main creditors. The visit coincides with the G20 leaders’ summit in India, which Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend.

