How did you feel about the content of this article?

Maduro speaking in the capital Caracas on International Labor Day. | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro accused his country’s “ultra-right” of plotting with the United States what he called a “Citgo theft”, in reference to a subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA that operates in the US country. . The statement was made on Monday (15).

“All these services (…) necessary for the functioning of the country were cut with the Citgo kidnapping and now this US government has tried to deal the final blow (…) to all Venezuelans. Who is to blame? “The ultra-right (…) this ultra-right thug is responsible for the fact that they are stealing Citgo from us,” Maduro said during his weekly television program.

On May 1, the US Treasury Department decided, through general license number 42, not to take “enforceable measures” to block the auction or a negotiated settlement on Citgo.

The license authorizes the Venezuelan Parliament from 2016-2021, formed by a large majority in opposition to the Maduro government and succeeded in 2021 by a legislature with a Chavista majority, to carry out “certain transactions” in relation to “any debt of the Venezuelan government”. , PDVSA or “any entity” in which the state-owned company has “an interest of 50% or more”.

The decision also allows the “negotiation of conciliation agreements” with people designated by that legislature, considered by the US as the last democratically elected institution in Venezuela.

Maduro assured that Venezuela is preparing with the Bill for the Protection of Assets of the Republic Abroad, on which the national Parliament is working, with the aim of “taking a step towards the protection” of Venezuelan assets abroad.

He claimed that Venezuela lost “more than $900 million a month” due to the “dispossession” of Citgo.