ubisoft has made agreements with Integral Reality Labs for the realization of a series of NFTs related to the series Assassin’s Creedsuggesting the forthcoming distribution of these by the publisher, in some form.

The new products of the series are defined “Smart Collectibles”, according to what appears to be the official Twitter account of this initiative. These should allow buyers to also get a physical version of the NFTs, which can also be “customized and added to one’s collection of Smart Collectibles”.

According to reports on the official website smartcollectables.io, it seems that the first Assassin’s Creed NFTs are coming soon, even if there is no precise release date yet. Apparently, obtaining these NFTs develops into four stages: first you have to wait for the drop of the “digital soul”, then choose the rarity, which has different tiers, then there is the customization of the characteristics and finally you have to “awaken” the Smart Collectible through the companion app.

We look forward to any further explanations from Ubisoft to better understand how these particular forms of collectible NFTs work.