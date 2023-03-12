Real Madrid will request to appear as a private prosecution in the ‘Negreira case’ once the justice system admits the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against Barcelona and its former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu for alleged sports corruption. “Given the seriousness of the accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office against Barcelona and two of its presidents for well-founded suspicions of corruption and their relations with whoever was the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA)”, Florentino Pérez decided this Saturday take the step that was demanded of him and convene an emergency board of directors for this Sunday.

The decision has already been made, although it must be formally adopted by mutual agreement by the managers of Real Madrid, who have awaited the conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office on the scandal of the payments from Barça to José María Enríquez Negreira (seven million euros between 2001 and 2018) to obtain alleged arbitration favors. Real Madrid’s goal is for the club to be allowed to be a party to the case that will be opened in a trial court in Barcelona. The entity will then have access to all the documentation of the investigation carried out in the ‘Negreira case’ and also to the judicial proceedings.

Almost a month had to pass, since Enríquez Negreira’s irregularities were uncovered before the Treasury on February 15, for Real Madrid, Barça’s ally in their war for the Super League against UEFA, to have reacted against their eternal rival for the biggest scandal in the history of Spanish football. “At Real Madrid we must respect the times of justice and we must wait for the investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office to determine what has happened,” Emilio Butragueño limited himself to commenting on February 25 after the league derby at the Bernabéu.

This Saturday, the day after the Prosecutor’s Office officially presented its complaint against Barça, as a legal person, for a continuous crime of corruption between individuals in the sports field, and against Rosell and Bartomeu also for unfair administration and false documents. mercantile, Real Madrid finally agreed to make a move. Also at the Santiago Bernabéu, during the league match against Espanyol, chants of “Always stealing, Barça always stealing…” were heard for the first time this Saturday, uttered by the fans of the so-called cheerleaders of the Madrid stadium .

He refused to sign with LaLiga



The club chaired by Florentino Pérez was the only one, along with Barça himself, for being directly involved, that refused to sign the communication condemning LaLiga, which almost three weeks ago described the “Negreira case” as “extremely serious”, rejected and repudiated the facts and forwarded the available information to UEFA. The highest European body could punish the Barca club with the exclusion of European competitions for at least one season as a result of this earthquake that seriously threatens Barcelona and has called into question the integrity of the entire arbitration system and the cleanliness of Spanish football . LaLiga, like the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), will also appear in the criminal case opened in the courts of justice, while Joan Laporta, who will be summoned as a witness in the case, continues without giving the required explanations.

The fans of Real Madrid had also repeatedly demanded that the club publicly demonstrate against Barça once and for all. The reaction has come when the Prosecutor’s Office has determined that Barça “reached and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement with Enríquez Negreira, so that, in his capacity as vice president of the CTA and in exchange for money, he carried out actions tending to favor Barcelona in the decision-making of the referees in the matches played by the club, and thus in the results of the competitions.