The Dutch midfielder of Spartak Quincy Promes said that he already considers himself a Russian

The Dutch legionnaire of Spartak Quincy Promes spoke about the possible acquisition of Russian citizenship. His words lead “Sport Express”.

“Everyone knows that I am a citizen of the Netherlands. Today the situation is like this. Is there a desire? I am already a Russian, it doesn’t matter with or without a passport, ”said the midfielder.

On March 2, it was reported that Promes refused to return to his homeland because of the threat of arrest, as he was suspected in the Netherlands in connection with the Surinamese drug dealer Pete Wortel. In 2019, the football player was involved in the transportation of a consignment of cocaine, which, according to law enforcement agencies, weighed up to 400 kilograms. It was noted that the football player and his relatives invested in a consignment of drugs, which was seized by the Dutch police in April 2020.

Promes returned to Spartak on February 25, 2021. Prior to that, he played for the red and white from 2014 to 2018, becoming the champion of Russia and the owner of the country’s Super Cup with the team.