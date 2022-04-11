Madness in Foggia. In the postponement of Serie C, in the middle of the second half, the game was suspended at 5-1 for Catanzaro due to an invasion of the field. A Foggia fan entered the pitch to slap Iemmello, author of two goals and former Rossonero (later replaced). Tempers heated up when the referee awarded Catanzaro a penalty. From there the turmoil broke out with the game suspended and then resumed with a shot from the spot that led Catanzaro to 6-1. The Foggia then shortened (6-2) and here is a new invasion of the field. Another stop and expulsion for a Zeman collaborator, in a now hot climate. Daring game, very nervous, also marked by the initial expulsion of Sciacca which facilitated the Calabrians’ goal. After the second stop, the match was painstakingly resumed, finally ending 6-2 for Catanzaro.