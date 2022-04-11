The sailing world is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Olympian Eya Guezguez, who died during training at sea on Sunday 10 April. Guezguez, who competed for Tunisia in Tokyo 2021, was sailing with twin sister Sarra when their boat (49er FX) capsized due to strong winds.

Eya died following the accident while her sister, who competed alongside Eya at the Olympics, survived.

The tragedy comes less than a year after the pair finished 21st in the 49er FX event in Tokyo 2020. It is understood that the sisters had hopes of competing in Paris 2024. IOC president Thomas Bach paid tribute to the young sailor, saying : “I am shocked by the news of Eya Guezguez’s death. She was an inspiring talent and a role model for her athletes’ generation.

“Eya Guezguez’s participation in Tokyo 2020 together with her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls all over the world. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia ”.