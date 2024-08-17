Crazy in Love: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rete 4

Tonight, August 17, 2024, at 9:20 pm (approximately) on Rete 4, Innamorato pazzo will be broadcast, a 1981 film directed by Castellano and Pipolo with Adriano Celentano and Ornella Muti. But what is the plot? What is the film about? And the cast? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

Cristina, princess of the small kingdom of Saint Tulipe, is on a state visit to Rome with her entire royal family. However, the family is short of money and desperately seeking the exorbitant sum of 50 billion lire to save the independence of the principality, so much so that Cristina is now promised in marriage to a rich billionaire (a manufacturer of military cannons) to avoid the bankruptcy of the kingdom. Bored and rebellious, she sneaks away from the villa where she is staying and decides to take a tour of Rome. Getting on a bus like many others, she meets someone who will change her life: a crazy and friendly driver named Barnaba Cecchini. The latter falls in love with her instantly and will be determined to win the girl, against everything and everyone…

Madly in Love: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Crazy in Love, but what is the full cast of the film? Protagonists Celentano and Ornella Muti. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Adriano Celentano: Barnabas Cecchini

Ornella Muti: Christina

Adolfo Celi: King Gustav

Milla Sannoner: Betsy, King Gustav’s wife

Enzo Garinei: Secretary of King Gustav

Corrado Olmi: Mayor

Franco Diogene: head waiter

Dino Cassio: Policeman

Tiberio Murgia: carpet seller

Silvia Ferluga: fortune teller

Luigi Castejon: Ambassador Secretary

Fulvio Mingozzi: Guardian of the Roman Forum

Enzo De Toma: Man hit by Barnaba

Gerry Bruno: waiter

Jimmy the Phenomenon: Gas Station Attendant

Alfio Patanè: chef

Tony Morgan: Newspaper Cryer

Lidia Costanzo: Angela, Barnaba’s friend

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Crazy in Love on TV and live streaming? The film airs today, August 17, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.