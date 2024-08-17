Pasquale Montagnaro is the 11-year-old boy who was saved on August 15th: his heart couldn’t take it and he died today

August 15th marked by a tragic event that left an entire community in pain. Pasquale Montagnaroa child of only 11 years old originally from Melito, in the province of Naples, lost his life after having fought desperately to survive. A sudden cardiac arrest had struck him while he was at the seaside, in a beach resort in the Ischitella area, in the Caserta area.

Little Pasquale didn’t make it: his heart stopped forever

It was around lunchtime, around 1:30 p.m., when Pasquale, who was bathing like many other children on that hot summer afternoon, suddenly felt ill. The situation immediately appeared critical: the little boy was brought back to shore unconscious and in cardiac arrest. On site, the 118 rescuers immediately began resuscitation maneuvers, managing to restart his heart and temporarily stabilize his conditions.

With hope still alive, Pasquale had rushed to the hospital Holy boon of Naples, one of the main pediatric centers in the region. However, during the journey, his heart stopped twice more. The paramedics never stopped fighting, resuming resuscitation maneuvers each time, with the intention of snatching the little boy from a cruel fate.

The medical staff did everything they could to save him. But despite the heroic efforts of the rescuers and doctors, and the hope of a “Ferragosto miracle” that animated family and friends, the Heart of little Pasquale stopped beating definitively two days later. The news of his loss has thrown into despair not only his loved ones, but also the entire community of Melito and all public opinion.

Pasquale Montagnaro’s story reminds us, sadly, of the fragility of life and the importance of every single moment. A day that should have been a celebration turned into a tragedy, taking away too soon a young man whose life had just begun. Now, Melito mourns one of its little angels, while his memory will remain alive in the hearts of all those who knew him.

Read also: He enters the water but never returns to shore, tragedy for a child of only 11 years old: where and what happened