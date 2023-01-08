Al Dhafra (WAM)

This morning, Madinat Zayed competitions, “the third station”, will start at the 16th session of Al Dhafra Festival, and will continue until January 16, organized by the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi.

Madinat Zayed’s auction is witnessing the organization of 77 runs for camels of Their Highnesses Sheikhs and tribesmen, including 36 runs for local camels, 33 runs for al-Majahim camels, 6 runs for purebred camels, and two runs for pure camels. About”, and 725 prizes were allocated to her, with a total value of 11 million and 707 thousand dirhams.

Over the past few days, caravans of purebred camels began flocking to the vicinity of Madinat Zayed’s Mazayna site, as the Empty Quarter gate witnessed thousands of camels from local camels, al-Majahim, and al-Mahagnat al-Asayel and al-Wadh, coming from within the UAE and the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, and thousands of estates for owners spread on the site. Camels in preparation for participating in the auction, along with lovers of traditional auctions.

Million Street, near the auction site, attracted dozens of shops that started selling their products related to camels and supplies for road trips and camping, attracting estate owners, halal owners and guests of the Dhafra region coming to follow the camel auction and enjoy the distinctive winter weather that the region is famous for.

The festival is accompanied by the Al Dhafra Heritage Market, and receives visitors daily from four in the evening until ten in the evening until January 31, 2023.

the festival

The Al Dhafra Festival, which is held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, reflects the strategy of the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs aimed at conveying the UAE’s civilized and human message to the world, in addition to its efforts to promote the values ​​of loyalty and belonging through the practice of heritage. The original Emirati, which translates the cultural vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and its role in preserving the heritage and transmitting it to successive generations. The 16th session of the Al Dhafra Festival is the largest session since the launch of the festival in 2008, as camel auctions include 320 rounds for which more than 3 thousand prizes have been allocated, with a value of 86 million and 475 thousand dirhams.