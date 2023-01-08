Dubai (Union)

Members of the Federal National Council and specialists in the fields of environment, sustainability and the economy confirmed that the initiatives launched by the UAE, during its participation in the global climate talks hosted by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh (COP27), clearly embodied the keenness to support the global arena by finding solutions to the crisis of climate change. Climate by focusing on several vital sectors that influence and are affected by climate, such as energy, space, environment, health, transportation, economy and others.

Saeed Al-Abedi, a member of the Federal National Council, said that the country’s initiatives that it launched in “COP27” reflect its vision that the participation of the countries of the world is the secret of success and progress and the main pillar in finding effective practical solutions to the global climate crisis, by strengthening partnership with all countries to achieve economic, social and environmental benefits. Resulting from confronting climate change and finding viable solutions to protect the planet and humanity from its repercussions.

He stressed that the UAE’s climate initiatives are a pioneering model at the regional and global levels in facing the most serious challenge and threat to life on the planet represented by climate change, and depends on ensuring a balance between economic growth and protecting the environment and preserving its resources and biodiversity in a way that contributes to reducing the causes of climate change. And enhances the ability to adapt to its repercussions.

He pointed out that the initiatives are also an additional achievement to the balance of the country’s serious record full of many achievements related to the climate, as the country has made several efforts over the past years, and recorded many achievements in the process of working for the climate, since its accession to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol, through By ratifying the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, then joining the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, leading to hosting (COP28) in Dubai in 2023.

Action Plan

For her part, Fatima Al Hantoubi, an environment and sustainability expert, said: The UAE is a pioneer in environmental matters. Given its belief in the importance of the environment, whether for individuals or the economy, as the initiatives launched by the state at the Climate Summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh «COP27» are an action plan for federal and local institutions, and everyone works like “bees” in implementing the plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

She pointed out that working to achieve a difference in the issue of carbon neutrality over a period of time is not easy, but the ability of the UAE to continue climate action because of its creative intellectual strength in working to make it today a regional model to follow, and the best evidence of that is the UAE is ranked first. The first in the Arab world in indicators based on 3 axes, which are air, health, climate change and the vitality of systems, according to the Environmental Performance Report for the year 2022 “EPI score”. It also ranked first in 10 competitive indicators in the environment and climate change sector, including 3 indicators at the global level And 7 indicators at the regional level, according to the latest reports and indicators of global competitiveness.

She pointed out that the UAE’s achievement of the carbon neutrality strategy is complementary to the balanced environmental work that it has made great strides in in several areas such as energy and the transition to renewable energy. In the areas of transportation and energy is the vision of the United Arab Emirates in order to preserve non-renewable resources.

Diversity of tracks

For his part, Ibrahim Al-Bahr, an economist, said that the UAE’s new initiatives reflect the country’s aspirations to continue addressing the global climate change crisis in several tracks, such as reducing carbon emissions, because it has the most prominent role in protecting the planet from the repercussions of the crisis, and the ability to keep pace with climate changes and preserve On its position as one of the most active countries in the file of climate change, and the provision of sustainable economic opportunities for countries at the regional and global levels, praising the efforts of the wise leadership in the UAE and its wise government for its interest in environmental sustainability on its soil from an institutional and legislative perspective and building governmental and semi-governmental initiatives towards a greener environment.

He stressed the contribution of such initiatives to consolidating the positive impressions of the UAE, and its positive impact on curbing the repercussions of the global climate crisis in the coming years, pointing to the country’s continuation of the process of working for the climate and preserving the environment that began 51 years ago and its amazing growth path.

And he indicated that the efforts made by the UAE to consolidate its global position in terms of climate action, in addition to the new initiatives it launched at the Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh last November, succeeded in placing the country at the center of global attention in the climate change file, and the country’s progress came In environmental classifications, according to reports and indicators of global competitiveness, despite the negative repercussions of climate change to which countries of the world are exposed.

Resource rationalization

In her turn, Somaya Al Suwaidi, Rapporteur of the Health and Environment Committee at the Federal National Council, emphasized that environmental sustainability is one of the strategic priorities for development and development plans in the UAE, through the rationalization of resources and the implementation of innovative projects and ideas that provide effective practical solutions to environmental challenges that the world shares in facing. like climate change.

And she indicated that the initiatives launched by the UAE during “COP27” are an indication of the country’s continued progress in its pioneering path in addressing the global climate change crisis by achieving several goals, the most important of which is facing the challenge of global climate change, and adhering to all the international agreements it signed, starting with the United Nations Framework Convention. climate, achieve the requirements of sustainable economic development, and ensure a better future for present and future generations at the local and global levels.

Capacity enhancement

For his part, Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Environment Association, said: The country’s initiatives are in line with the process of the world’s work for the climate, because it has the most prominent role in strengthening the capabilities of confronting the global climate change crisis, which threatens the sustainability of life forms in general, pointing to The initiatives came as a result of the UAE’s long experience in managing complex international files in this field, in addition to its keenness to extend a helping hand to the countries of the world without charge, by turning the challenge of climate change into an opportunity for collective success.

And he stressed that the UAE has always accustomed us to its readiness and readiness to face all challenges, due to the clarity of the vision and path, as it has a clear vision of the size of the climate challenge for the world and the required procedures, action plans and financing mechanisms according to known timetables, pointing out that the country’s initiatives came as a result of its great interest in the climate change file, and its firm commitment to investment projects aimed at reducing its repercussions and finding effective solutions to it, along with creating a positive economic impact for the local community first and the rest of other societies second, as the initiatives confirm the pivotal role of the state at the regional and global levels in taking more serious steps in this regard, In addition to its keenness to support the international community and to find practical ways to enhance climate mobility, and its adoption of the concept of proactive action, in line with achieving maximum utilization of available resources, to curb future climate change risks.