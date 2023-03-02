The Madeleine McCann’s disappearance shocked the world. The case of the British girl began during a family vacation in Portugal in 2007, when she was four years old, and led to countless investigations that continue to this day.

In the last days, A 21-year-old Polish girl indicated that she thought she was little Maddie and requested a DNA test for, among other things, his remarkable physical resemblance.

Now, some images of what Madeleine would look like today, according to artificial intelligence (AI).

(Also: Madeleine McCann: timeline of the disappearance of the British girl)

The experiment was achieved through a database of photographs of little Madeleine McCann when she was three years old and, through an artificial intelligence robot The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia shared the images of what the missing young woman would look like today.

As explained by the aforementioned outlet, they used the AI ​​Stable Diffusion tool, a powerful imaging engine based on machine learning to be more precise in the sample of results.

(Also: Madeleine McCann: test rules out young man who claims to be the girl, according to detective)

In the text, the experts pointed out that the resemblance between Julia Wendell and the hypothetical portrait of Madeleine share several similarities. “The shape of the eyes and the eyebrows and the thick lips are a clear common point. The hair color and some facial expressions also match,” they said.

And they added: “Julia has the same stain that Madeleine had in her eye.a coloboma that only occurs in a fairly small number, between 2.4 and 8 out of every 100,000 babies born alive.

(We recommend: Madeleine McCann: family would take a DNA test, will that be the end of the mystery?)

While, Netflix released a documentary that compiled the investigations of the case And, in the face of the emergency of a young woman who claims to be the little girl, McCann’s parents were cautious, since throughout the 16 years since their daughter disappeared, they have faced all kinds of theories.

The photos in which Wendell compares himself to Madeleine

Julia Wendell shared through her Instagram account, under the name “iammadeleine cccann (I am Madeleine McCann)”, several images to show a resemblance to the little British girl. But many questioned whether the young woman is the girl who disappeared almost 16 years ago.

Among them: Where was he all this time? With whom did she live? Why is she in Poland? Meanwhile, users remarked that Maddie should currently be 19 years old, while the young woman is 21.

(Keep reading: Blinken meets Lavrov at G20 for the first time since the war in Ukraine)

Meanwhile, Wendell highlighted some particularities that they would have in common in their profile on the social network, where they accumulated more than a million followers.

Among them, a kind of dimple on the left cheek, which is marked by both when they smile and which the creator of the account framed with a red circle. In addition, she added a photo of a mole near the left eye, which the girl also possessed.

In this sense, the young Polish woman also shared a series of photographs where she puts her features and gestures into perspective with those of Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann. Thus, she generated a kind of collage, where she compared her ears, nose and smile with Maddie’s father.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.