Maddie, shock ad for Mother’s Day: “With burgers so good, you’ll leave your kids at home”

The photos of Madeleine Mccannthe child disappeared in Portugal in 2007, They have been used for advertising a company of takeaway burgers. The shock came from found Joe Scholey 29 year-old owner of an entrepreneur Otley Burger Company based in Leeds, Northern England. The man, without any scruples, he released a series of ads on social media that portray the little Maddie on the feast of her mother. For advertise its sandwichesin fact, he used a photo of Maddie McCann’s mom combined with an image of the little girl accompanied by creepy text: “With burgers this good, you’ll leave your kids at home. What’s the worst that could happen. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. “

The Asa (Advertising Standards Authority) reports having received three complaints and thousands of complaints following the publication of the advertisements, which were published on various platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, And he ordered the platforms involved removing all content waiting for an investigation. Joe Scholey is no stranger to censurable publicity stunts: at Leeds Live he claimed to have no other interest than earning, even at the expense of people’s sensitivity.

