The influencer Madame de Rosa has reappeared in public after it came to light that her ex-husband was in prison for accumulating several cases with the justice system such as robbery with violence or drug trafficking. He did it at the Forqué Awards gala, an awards ceremony that he attended to “support Spanish cinema.”

In addition to this, the influencer has responded to journalists about the situation involving her husband. “I think I’ve already said everything I had to say and the only thing I want to say is that I am not going to talk about this topic anymore,” Madame de Rosa began by saying. She also clarified that she has hired a law firm to manage everything that happened.

“They are experts in everything that is the right to honor, slander, insults, Many, many falsehoods have been told, and there comes a time when I cannot defend myself alone.so I have them who have advised me not to talk about it anymore,” he declared.

Despite everything, Madame de Rosa has also stated that she is “fine” due to the support of all her loved ones. “I’m fine because I’m very well surrounded and that’s super important. Realizing that in moments when you are having a difficult moment, the people who love you really love you, is very nice,” he added.

Furthermore, the influencer has indicated that the important thing is “mental health” and, as he has stressed, the first thing in these types of circumstances is “put yourself in the hands of people that can help you in complicated situations.

“This is a very complicated situation for me, and I need help against all the people who have done and said things they shouldn’t have”, He stated: “For me it is super important to have realized that I am surrounded by people who truly love me, and that is what, in a difficult moment, makes you feel good.”