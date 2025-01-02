The system operator, Red Eléctrica, sent a statement to the reference marketers of the regulated market (Endesa, Repsol, Naturgy, Iberdrola and TotalEnergies) in which it indicates that “exceptionally, the values ​​of the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers ( PVPC) of Wednesday, January 1, 2025 may be the target of a republishing with modifications in a few hours“, as they have advanced Five Days. Suddenly, the price during the first day of the year catapulted until it touched the 1,000 euros/MWh during two time periods (between 10:00 and 11:00 and between 17:00 and 18:00) in the operator’s adjustment service.

According to REE, the abrupt rise was due to a fault that will be corrected soon and that is not will have an impact on the bills of those users of the regulated rate. At first, Endesa was accused of having made the mistake that led to the increase in the marginal price, which was set at 10,009.36 euros/MWh. However, sources from the electricity company clarify that Endesa “has not placed any offer at that price“and, they continue, the highest offer in the two hours in which the price reached record levels was 10 euros/MWh.

As specified Five Daysto republish the PVPC data, the electrical system operator must have received authorization from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, although the operating procedure regulations indicate that the sales and purchase offers presented in the intraday market will be firm once accepted by the market operatorOmie.

A year with the price at a minimum

The price of electricity in the wholesale market closes 2024 with its lowest price for four years, with an average for the year of 63.19 euros/megawatt hour (MWh), 28.4% lower than the average for 2023, when it was 88.27 euros/MWh.

According to data collected by EFE from the electricity market operator, as has already been seen, December has been the month in which electricity has been most expensive in 2024, closing at an average of 111.23 euros/MWh.

In this month of December, the light has marked its maximum price in the year in the wholesale marketwith 146.67 euros/MWh on December 12, and the second highest, 143.73 euros/MWh on the 13th.

However, the very low prices brought about by the large renewable production in the spring, in which the Spanish market inaugurated negative prices in some time sections of the day, has contributed to the average price in the year is quite similar to that of 2018when the average was 57.29 euros/MWh.